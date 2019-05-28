Units List

Bronze Age

Age Type
rank.png
attack.png
defense.png
range.png
movement.png
attack.png

Bonus
defense.png

Bonus 		Skills
armyuniticons_90x90_BronzeAge_champion.jpg

Champion (Bronze Age)		 Bronze Age
fast.png

Fast Unit		 200 8 5 1 22
short_ranged.png
+3


short_ranged.png
+3


chivalry.png

Chivalry
call_of_duty.png

Call of Duty
armyuniticons_90x90_clubman.jpg

Clubman		 Bronze Age
light_melee.png

Light Unit		 40 3 3 1 14
fast.png
+2


fast.png
+2



armyuniticons_90x90_horseman.jpg

Horseman		 Bronze Age
fast.png

Fast Unit		 80 8 5 1 22
short_ranged.png
+3


short_ranged.png
+3



armyuniticons_90x90_slinger.jpg

Slinger		 Bronze Age
short_ranged.png

Ranged Unit		 120 6 3 5 12
heavy_melee.png
+3
rocks.png
+1


heavy_melee.png
+3



armyuniticons_90x90_javeliner.jpg

Spearfighter		 Bronze Age
light_melee.png

Light Unit		 90 7 7 1 14
fast.png
+3


fast.png
+3
bushes.png
+2
forest.png
+3


armyuniticons_90x90_palintona.jpg

Stone Thrower		 Bronze Age
long_ranged.png

Artillery Unit		 110 3 2 12 6
heavy_melee.png
+3
hills.png
+1


heavy_melee.png
+3



armyuniticons_90x90_hoplite.jpg

Warrior		 Bronze Age
heavy_melee.png

Heavy Unit		 100 6 10 1 11
light_melee.png
+3


light_melee.png
+3
plain.png
+2



Iron Age

Age Type
rank.png
attack.png
defense.png
range.png
movement.png
attack.png

Bonus
defense.png

Bonus 		Skills
armyuniticons_90x90_archer.jpg

Archer		 Iron Age
short_ranged.png

Ranged Unit		 180 10 4 5 12
heavy_melee.png
+4
rocks.png
+2


heavy_melee.png
+4



armyuniticons_90x90_balista.jpg

Ballista		 Iron Age
long_ranged.png

Artillery Unit		 170 4 3 13 6
heavy_melee.png
+4
hills.png
+2


heavy_melee.png
+4



armyuniticons_90x90_IronAge_champion.jpg

Champion (Iron Age)		 Iron Age
fast.png

Fast Unit		 300 9 8 1 22
short_ranged.png
+4


short_ranged.png
+4


chivalry.png

Chivalry
call_of_duty.png

Call of Duty
armyuniticons_90x90_legionnaire.jpg

Legionnaire		 Iron Age
heavy_melee.png

Heavy Unit		 150 8 13 1 11
light_melee.png
+4


light_melee.png
+4
plain.png
+4



armyuniticons_90x90_mounted_legionnaire.jpg

Mounted Warrior		 Iron Age
fast.png

Fast Unit		 120 9 8 1 22
short_ranged.png
+4


short_ranged.png
+4



armyuniticons_90x90_militiaman.jpg

Soldier		 Iron Age
light_melee.png

Light Unit		 140 9 9 1 16
fast.png
+4


fast.png
+4
bushes.png
+3
forest.png
+4


Early Middle Ages

Age Type
rank.png
attack.png
defense.png
range.png
movement.png
attack.png

Bonus
defense.png

Bonus 		Skills
armyuniticons_90x90_armoredswordsman.jpg

Armored Infantry		 Early Middle Ages
heavy_melee.png

Heavy Unit		 230 12 18 1 11
light_melee.png
+5


light_melee.png
+5
plain.png
+5



armyuniticons_90x90_barbarian.jpg

Barbarian		 Early Middle Ages
heavy_melee.png

Heavy Unit		 320 10 6 1 14
light_melee.png
+3
rocks.png
+3


light_melee.png
+3
rocks.png
+3


last_stand.png

Last Stand
armyuniticons_90x90_barbarian_slinger.jpg

Barbarian Slinger		 Early Middle Ages
short_ranged.png

Ranged Unit		 280 6 3 5 14
heavy_melee.png
+3
rocks.png
+3


heavy_melee.png
+3
rocks.png
+3


last_stand.png

Last Stand
armyuniticons_90x90_catapult.jpg

Catapult		 Early Middle Ages
long_ranged.png

Artillery Unit		 250 6 3 13 6
heavy_melee.png
+5
hills.png
+3


heavy_melee.png
+5



armyuniticons_90x90_EarlyMiddleAge_champion.jpg

Champion (Early Middle Ages)		 Early Middle Ages
fast.png

Fast Unit		 450 12 13 1 22
short_ranged.png
+5


short_ranged.png
+5


chivalry.png

Chivalry
call_of_duty.png

Call of Duty
armyuniticons_90x90_cataphract.jpg

Heavy Cavalry		 Early Middle Ages
fast.png

Fast Unit		 180 12 13 1 22
short_ranged.png
+5


short_ranged.png
+5



armyuniticons_90x90_spearman.jpg

Mercenary		 Early Middle Ages
light_melee.png

Light Unit		 210 13 13 1 16
fast.png
+5


fast.png
+5
bushes.png
+3
forest.png
+5


armyuniticons_90x90_mounted_bowman.jpg

Mounted Archer		 Early Middle Ages
short_ranged.png

Ranged Unit		 280 9 8 5 22
heavy_melee.png
+5
rocks.png
+3


heavy_melee.png
+5



High Middle Ages

Age Type
rank.png
attack.png
defense.png
range.png
movement.png
attack.png

Bonus
defense.png

Bonus 		Skills
armyuniticons_90x90_axe_hammer_warrior.jpg

Berserker		 High Middle Ages
light_melee.png

Light Unit		 320 20 16 1 16
fast.png
+6


fast.png
+6
bushes.png
+4
forest.png
+6


armyuniticons_90x90_HighMiddleAge_champion.jpg

Champion (High Middle Ages)		 High Middle Ages
fast.png

Fast Unit		 700 19 17 1 24
short_ranged.png
+6


short_ranged.png
+6


chivalry.png

Chivalry
call_of_duty.png

Call of Duty
armyuniticons_90x90_crossbowman.jpg

Crossbowman		 High Middle Ages
short_ranged.png

Ranged Unit		 420 20 10 5 12
heavy_melee.png
+6
rocks.png
+3


heavy_melee.png
+6



armyuniticons_90x90_dismounted_knight.jpg

Heavy Infantry		 High Middle Ages
heavy_melee.png

Heavy Unit		 350 16 26 1 12
light_melee.png
+6


light_melee.png
+6
plain.png
+6



armyuniticons_90x90_feudal_knight.jpg

Knight		 High Middle Ages
fast.png

Fast Unit		 280 16 17 1 24
short_ranged.png
+6


short_ranged.png
+6


chivalry.png

Chivalry
armyuniticons_90x90_trebuchet.jpg

Trebuchet		 High Middle Ages
long_ranged.png

Artillery Unit		 390 9 4 14 6
heavy_melee.png
+6
hills.png
+3


heavy_melee.png
+6



Late Middle Ages

Age Type
rank.png
attack.png
defense.png
range.png
movement.png
attack.png

Bonus
defense.png

Bonus 		Skills
armyuniticons_90x90_bombarde.jpg

Cannon		 Late Middle Ages
long_ranged.png

Artillery Unit		 550 13 4 12 6
heavy_melee.png
+7
hills.png
+4


heavy_melee.png
+7


unit_ability_dug_in.png

Dug in
armyuniticons_90x90_LateMiddleAge_champion.jpg

Champion (Late Middle Ages)		 Late Middle Ages
fast.png

Fast Unit		 1000 25 25 1 24
short_ranged.png
+7


short_ranged.png
+7


chivalry.png

Chivalry
call_of_duty.png

Call of Duty
armyuniticons_90x90_biedenhaender_mercenary.jpg

Great Sword Warrior		 Late Middle Ages
light_melee.png

Light Unit		 450 25 25 1 16
fast.png
+7


fast.png
+7
bushes.png
+4
forest.png
+7


armyuniticons_90x90_imperial_knight.jpg

Heavy Knight		 Late Middle Ages
fast.png

Fast Unit		 400 22 25 1 24
short_ranged.png
+7


short_ranged.png
+7


chivalry.png

Chivalry
armyuniticons_90x90_pikeman.jpg

Imperial Guard		 Late Middle Ages
heavy_melee.png

Heavy Unit		 500 23 33 1 12
light_melee.png
+7


light_melee.png
+7
plain.png
+7



armyuniticons_90x90_longbowman.jpg

Longbow Archer		 Late Middle Ages
short_ranged.png

Ranged Unit		 600 24 12 6 12
heavy_melee.png
+7
rocks.png
+4


heavy_melee.png
+7



Colonial Age

Age Type
rank.png
attack.png
defense.png
range.png
movement.png
attack.png

Bonus
defense.png

Bonus 		Skills
armyuniticons_90x90_ColonialAge_champion.jpg

Champion (Colonial Age)		 Colonial Age
fast.png

Fast Unit		 1500 28 40 1 24
short_ranged.png
+10


short_ranged.png
+10


chivalry.png

Chivalry
call_of_duty.png

Call of Duty
armyuniticons_90x90_dragoon.jpg

Dragoon		 Colonial Age
fast.png

Fast Unit		 600 28 40 1 24
short_ranged.png
+10


short_ranged.png
+10



armyuniticons_90x90_cannoniers.jpg

Field Gun		 Colonial Age
long_ranged.png

Artillery Unit		 830 14 6 15 8
heavy_melee.png
+10
hills.png
+6


heavy_melee.png
+10


unit_ability_dug_in.png

Dug in
armyuniticons_90x90_grenadier.jpg

Grenadier		 Colonial Age
heavy_melee.png

Heavy Unit		 750 28 40 2 12
light_melee.png
+10


light_melee.png
+10
plain.png
+10



armyuniticons_90x90_marksman.jpg

Musketeer		 Colonial Age
short_ranged.png

Ranged Unit		 900 30 18 7 12
heavy_melee.png
+10
rocks.png
+6


heavy_melee.png
+10



armyuniticons_90x90_ranger.jpg

Ranger		 Colonial Age
light_melee.png

Light Unit		 680 35 35 1 16
fast.png
+10


fast.png
+10
bushes.png
+7
forest.png
+10
stealth.png

Stealth

Industrial Age

Age Type
rank.png
attack.png
defense.png
range.png
movement.png
attack.png

Bonus
defense.png

Bonus 		Skills
armyuniticons_90x90_brave_warrior.jpg

Brave Warrior		 Industrial Age
light_melee.png

Light Unit		 900 20 24 1 16
fast.png
+8


fast.png
+8
forest.png
+6


last_stand.png

Last Stand
armyuniticons_90x90_breech_loader.jpg

Breech Loader		 Industrial Age
long_ranged.png

Artillery Unit		 1270 18 9 15 8
heavy_melee.png
+15
hills.png
+9


heavy_melee.png
+15


unit_ability_dug_in.png

Dug in
armyuniticons_90x90_IndustrialAge_champion.jpg

Champion (Industrial Age)		 Industrial Age
fast.png

Fast Unit		 2300 40 40 1 24
short_ranged.png
+15


short_ranged.png
+15


chivalry.png

Chivalry
call_of_duty.png

Call of Duty
armyuniticons_90x90_howitzer.jpg

Howitzer		 Industrial Age
heavy_melee.png

Heavy Unit		 1150 35 35 6 10
light_melee.png
+15


light_melee.png
+15
plain.png
+14


blast.png

Blast
armyuniticons_90x90_jaeger.jpg

Jaeger Infantry		 Industrial Age
light_melee.png

Light Unit		 1040 28 37 6 16
fast.png
+15


fast.png
+15
bushes.png
+10
forest.png
+14
stealth.png

Stealth
armyuniticons_90x90_lancer.jpg

Lancer		 Industrial Age
fast.png

Fast Unit		 920 40 40 1 24
short_ranged.png
+15


short_ranged.png
+15



armyuniticons_90x90_mounted_brave.jpg

Mounted Brave		 Industrial Age
short_ranged.png

Ranged Unit		 680 16 14 4 22
heavy_melee.png
+8
rocks.png
+6


heavy_melee.png
+8


last_stand.png

Last Stand
armyuniticons_90x90_rifleman.jpg

Rifleman		 Industrial Age
short_ranged.png

Ranged Unit		 1380 38 25 8 12
heavy_melee.png
+15
rocks.png
+9


heavy_melee.png
+15



Progressive Era

Age Type
rank.png
attack.png
defense.png
range.png
movement.png
attack.png

Bonus
defense.png

Bonus 		Skills
armyuniticons_90x90_armored_car.jpg

Armored Car		 Progressive Era
fast.png

Fast Unit		 1360 45 50 9 26
short_ranged.png
+25


short_ranged.png
+25
plain.png
+15



armyuniticons_90x90_ProgressiveEra_champion.jpg

Champion (Progressive Era)		 Progressive Era
fast.png

Fast Unit		 3400 45 50 9 26
short_ranged.png
+25


short_ranged.png
+25
plain.png
+15


chivalry.png

Chivalry
call_of_duty.png

Call of Duty
armyuniticons_90x90_conscript.jpg

Conscript		 Progressive Era
light_melee.png

Light Unit		 1700 40 48 9 16
heavy_melee.png
+10
long_ranged.png
+25
sandbagcircle.png
+10
heavy_melee.png
+10
long_ranged.png
+25
trench.png
+25
sandbagcircle.png
+10
close_quarters.png

Close Quarters
armyuniticons_90x90_rf_cannon.jpg

Rapid Fire Cannon		 Progressive Era
long_ranged.png

Artillery Unit		 1530 23 12 15 10
heavy_melee.png
+25
fast.png
+25
hills.png
+12
heavy_melee.png
+25
fast.png
+25


unit_ability_dug_in.png

Dug in
armyuniticons_90x90_sniper.jpg

Sniper		 Progressive Era
short_ranged.png

Ranged Unit		 1870 30 30 12 18
light_melee.png
+50


light_melee.png
+50
bushes.png
+20
forest.png
+40
unit_ability_dug_in.png

Dug in
armyuniticons_90x90_tank.jpg

Tank		 Progressive Era
heavy_melee.png

Heavy Unit		 2040 30 60 9 14
fast.png
+50
short_ranged.png
+50


fast.png
+50
short_ranged.png
+50



Modern Era

Age Type
rank.png
attack.png
defense.png
range.png
movement.png
attack.png

Bonus
defense.png

Bonus 		Skills
armyuniticons_90x90_battle_tank.jpg

Battle Tank		 Modern Era
heavy_melee.png

Heavy Unit		 2600 45 65 10 20
fast.png
+55
short_ranged.png
+55


fast.png
+55
short_ranged.png
+55



armyuniticons_90x90_bazooka.jpg

Bazooka Team		 Modern Era
light_melee.png

Light Unit		 2340 70 45 7 14
heavy_melee.png
+35
long_ranged.png
+25
sandbagcircle.png
+20
heavy_melee.png
+35
long_ranged.png
+25
trench.png
+25
sandbagcircle.png
+20
unit_ability_dug_in.png

Dug in
armyuniticons_90x90_ModernEra_champion.jpg

Champion (Modern Era)		 Modern Era
fast.png

Fast Unit		 5200 60 60 9 24
light_melee.png
+10
short_ranged.png
+30


light_melee.png
+10
short_ranged.png
+30
plain.png
+10
chivalry.png

Chivalry
call_of_duty.png

Call of Duty
armyuniticons_90x90_mech_artillery.jpg

Mechanized Artillery		 Modern Era
long_ranged.png

Artillery Unit		 2860 32 35 16 16
heavy_melee.png
+20
fast.png
+20
hills.png
+15
heavy_melee.png
+20
fast.png
+20



armyuniticons_90x90_mech_infantry.jpg

Mechanized Infantry		 Modern Era
fast.png

Fast Unit		 2080 60 60 9 24
light_melee.png
+10
short_ranged.png
+30


light_melee.png
+10
short_ranged.png
+30
plain.png
+10


armyuniticons_90x90_paratrooper.jpg

Paratrooper		 Modern Era
short_ranged.png

Ranged Unit		 3120 48 48 9 18
light_melee.png
+25
long_ranged.png
+40
rocks.png
+25
sandbagcircle.png
+25
light_melee.png
+25
long_ranged.png
+40
bushes.png
+20
forest.png
+40
rapid_deployment.png

Rapid Deployment
stealth.png

Stealth

Postmodern Era

Age Type
rank.png
attack.png
defense.png
range.png
movement.png
attack.png

Bonus
defense.png

Bonus 		Skills
armyuniticons_90x90_PostModernEra_champion.jpg

Champion (Postmodern Era)		 Postmodern Era
heavy_melee.png

Heavy Unit		 8000 75 65 10 28
light_melee.png
+40
long_ranged.png
+40


light_melee.png
+40
long_ranged.png
+40
plain.png
+25
chivalry.png

Chivalry
call_of_duty.png

Call of Duty
armyuniticons_90x90_commando.jpg

Commando		 Postmodern Era
light_melee.png

Light Unit		 3600 80 55 7 18
heavy_melee.png
+40
long_ranged.png
+40
sandbagcircle.png
+25
heavy_melee.png
+40
long_ranged.png
+40
forest.png
+50
sandbagcircle.png
+25
close_quarters.png

Close Quarters
stealth.png

Stealth
armyuniticons_90x90_infantry_fighting_vehicle.jpg

IFV		 Postmodern Era
fast.png

Fast Unit		 3200 75 65 10 28
light_melee.png
+40
long_ranged.png
+40


light_melee.png
+40
long_ranged.png
+40
plain.png
+25


armyuniticons_90x90_automatic_rifleman.jpg

MG Team		 Postmodern Era
short_ranged.png

Ranged Unit		 4800 70 55 10 14
light_melee.png
+35
fast.png
+35
rocks.png
+25
sandbagcircle.png
+35
light_melee.png
+35
fast.png
+35
rocks.png
+25
sandbagcircle.png
+35
contact.png

Contact!
unit_ability_dug_in.png

Dug in
armyuniticons_90x90_rocket_artillery.jpg

Rocket Artillery		 Postmodern Era
long_ranged.png

Artillery Unit		 4400 45 35 18 16
heavy_melee.png
+35
short_ranged.png
+25


heavy_melee.png
+35
short_ranged.png
+25



armyuniticons_90x90_universal_tank.jpg

Universal Tank		 Postmodern Era
heavy_melee.png

Heavy Unit		 4000 80 75 10 22
fast.png
+65
short_ranged.png
+65
plain.png
+15
fast.png
+65
short_ranged.png
+65



Contemporary Era

Age Type
rank.png
attack.png
defense.png
range.png
movement.png
attack.png

Bonus
defense.png

Bonus 		Skills
armyuniticons_90x90_aa_vehicle.jpg

Anti-Aircraft Vehicle		 Contemporary Era
short_ranged.png

Ranged Unit		 4160 90 80 10 24
light_melee.png
+60
fast.png
+80
plain.png
+25
light_melee.png
+60
fast.png
+80
plain.png
+25
contact.png

Contact!
armyuniticons_90x90_assault_tank.jpg

Assault Tank		 Contemporary Era
heavy_melee.png

Heavy Unit		 5200 105 90 10 22
fast.png
+30
short_ranged.png
+65
plain.png
+20
fast.png
+30
short_ranged.png
+65


reactive_armor.png

Reactive Armor
armyuniticons_90x90_attack_helicopter.jpg

Attack Helicopter		 Contemporary Era
fast.png

Fast Unit		 5720 120 100 10 28
light_melee.png
+40


light_melee.png
+40


flying.png

Flying
armyuniticons_90x90_ContemporaryEra_champion.jpg

Champion (Contemporary Era)		 Contemporary Era
heavy_melee.png

Heavy Unit		 10000 105 125 10 22
fast.png
+35
short_ranged.png
+70
plain.png
+30
fast.png
+35
short_ranged.png
+70


chivalry.png

Chivalry
call_of_duty.png

Call of Duty
armyuniticons_90x90_missile_artillery.jpg

Missile Artillery		 Contemporary Era
long_ranged.png

Artillery Unit		 6240 50 70 18 16
heavy_melee.png
+25
short_ranged.png
+10


heavy_melee.png
+25
short_ranged.png
+10


mirv.png

MIRV
one_shot.png

One-Shot
armyuniticons_90x90_strike_team.jpg

Strike Team		 Contemporary Era
light_melee.png

Light Unit		 4680 100 80 9 18
heavy_melee.png
+20
long_ranged.png
+60
sandbagcircle.png
+35
heavy_melee.png
+20
long_ranged.png
+60
forest.png
+60
sandbagcircle.png
+35
rapid_deployment.png

Rapid Deployment
stealth.png

Stealth

Tomorrow Era

Age Type
rank.png
attack.png
defense.png
range.png
movement.png
attack.png

Bonus
defense.png

Bonus 		Skills
armyuniticons_90x90_anti_material_sniper.jpg

Anti-Materiel Sniper		 Tomorrow Era
short_ranged.png

Ranged Unit		 5200 100 70 16 20
light_melee.png
+60
fast.png
+90
house.png
+40
rubble.png
+20
light_melee.png
+60
fast.png
+90
house.png
+40
rubble.png
+20
unit_ability_dug_in.png

Dug in
armyuniticons_90x90_TomorrowEra_champion.jpg

Champion (Tomorrow Era)		 Tomorrow Era
heavy_melee.png

Heavy Unit		 12000 140 130 10 22
fast.png
+50
short_ranged.png
+90
plain.png
+40
fast.png
+50
short_ranged.png
+90
plain.png
+50
chivalry.png

Chivalry
call_of_duty.png

Call of Duty
armyuniticons_90x90_combat_drone.jpg

Combat Drone		 Tomorrow Era
fast.png

Fast Unit		 7150 155 90 11 30
light_melee.png
+60
long_ranged.png
+10


light_melee.png
+60
long_ranged.png
+10


flying.png

Flying
armyuniticons_90x90_mobile_microwave_gun.jpg

Microwave Blaster		 Tomorrow Era
long_ranged.png

Artillery Unit		 6500 70 85 12 24
heavy_melee.png
+60
short_ranged.png
+20
plain.png
+30
heavy_melee.png
+60
short_ranged.png
+20
plain.png
+30
heat.png

Heat
blast.png

Blast
armyuniticons_90x90_stealth_tank.jpg

Stealth Tank		 Tomorrow Era
heavy_melee.png

Heavy Unit		 7800 120 105 7 20
fast.png
+30
short_ranged.png
+50


fast.png
+30
short_ranged.png
+50


stealth.png

Stealth
armyuniticons_90x90_ultra_ap.jpg

Ultra AP		 Tomorrow Era
light_melee.png

Light Unit		 5850 110 80 7 16
heavy_melee.png
+60
long_ranged.png
+50
crater.png
+20
rubble.png
+40
heavy_melee.png
+60
long_ranged.png
+50
sandbagcircle.png
+30
rubble.png
+40
rapid_deployment.png

Rapid Deployment
contact.png

Contact!

The Future

Age Type
rank.png
attack.png
defense.png
range.png
movement.png
attack.png

Bonus
defense.png

Bonus 		Skills
armyuniticons_90x90_FutureEra_champion.jpg

Champion (The Future)		 The Future
heavy_melee.png

Heavy Unit		 14000 160 145 10 22
fast.png
+60
short_ranged.png
+100
plain.png
+50
fast.png
+60
short_ranged.png
+100
plain.png
+60
chivalry.png

Chivalry
call_of_duty.png

Call of Duty
armyuniticons_90x90_drone_swarm.jpg

Drone Swarm		 The Future
fast.png

Fast Unit		 6480 170 110 1 18
short_ranged.png
+100
long_ranged.png
+150
rocks.png
+40
short_ranged.png
+100
long_ranged.png
+150
forest.png
+50
house.png
+100
flying.png

Flying
rapid_deployment.png

Rapid Deployment
armyuniticons_90x90_exo_soldier.jpg

Exoskeleton Soldier		 The Future
light_melee.png

Light Unit		 7290 120 105 10 20
heavy_melee.png
+80
fast.png
+100
house.png
+50
rubble.png
+30
heavy_melee.png
+80
fast.png
+100
house.png
+50
rubble.png
+30
blast.png

Blast
close_quarters.png

Close Quarters
armyuniticons_90x90_hover_tank.jpg

Hover Tank		 The Future
heavy_melee.png

Heavy Unit		 8910 120 120 12 15
fast.png
+20
short_ranged.png
+100


fast.png
+20
short_ranged.png
+100


force_field.png

Force Field
stealth.png

Stealth
armyuniticons_90x90_rail_gun_unit.jpg

Rail Gun		 The Future
long_ranged.png

Artillery Unit		 9720 160 140 20 6
light_melee.png
+80
heavy_melee.png
+120
hills.png
+50
light_melee.png
+80
heavy_melee.png
+120
plain.png
+40
recharge.png

Recharge
power_shot.png

Power Shot
armyuniticons_90x90_sat_uplink_unit.jpg

Satellite Spotter		 The Future
short_ranged.png

Ranged Unit		 8100 80 100 14 22
light_melee.png
+140
long_ranged.png
+70


light_melee.png
+140
long_ranged.png
+70


heat.png

Heat

Arctic Future

Age Type
rank.png
attack.png
defense.png
range.png
movement.png
attack.png

Bonus
defense.png

Bonus 		Skills
armyuniticons_90x90_battle_fortress.jpg

Battle Fortress		 Arctic Future
heavy_melee.png

Heavy Unit		 10120 150 150 12 20
light_melee.png
+70
short_ranged.png
+50
plain.png
+30
hills.png
+30
light_melee.png
+70
short_ranged.png
+50
plain.png
+40
forest.png
+20
reactive_armor.png

Reactive Armor
armyuniticons_90x90_behemoth.jpg

Behemoth		 Arctic Future
heavy_melee.png

Heavy Unit		 11040 200 120 12 12
light_melee.png
+100
short_ranged.png
+60
bushes.png
+40
forest.png
+50
light_melee.png
+100
short_ranged.png
+60
house.png
+40
rubble.png
+50
stealth.png

Stealth
force_field.png

Force Field
armyuniticons_90x90_ArcticFuture_champion.jpg

Champion (Arctic Future)		 Arctic Future
heavy_melee.png

Heavy Unit		 15000 180 160 10 22
fast.png
+70
short_ranged.png
+100
plain.png
+60
fast.png
+70
short_ranged.png
+100
plain.png
+70
chivalry.png

Chivalry
call_of_duty.png

Call of Duty
armyuniticons_90x90_dragon_drone.jpg

Dragon Drone		 Arctic Future
light_melee.png

Light Unit		 9200 110 130 1 32
fast.png
+100
long_ranged.png
+120
bushes.png
+40
fast.png
+100
long_ranged.png
+120
forest.png
+60
rubble.png
+40
flying.png

Flying
dragon_breath.png

Dragon Breath
armyuniticons_90x90_plasma_artillery.jpg

Plasma Artillery		 Arctic Future
long_ranged.png

Artillery Unit		 7360 180 140 20 14
heavy_melee.png
+140
short_ranged.png
+100
plain.png
+50
heavy_melee.png
+140
short_ranged.png
+100
hills.png
+60
house.png
+40
heat.png

Heat
blast.png

Blast
armyuniticons_90x90_recon_raider.jpg

Recon Raider		 Arctic Future
fast.png

Fast Unit		 8280 180 100 8 36
heavy_melee.png
+140
long_ranged.png
+160
sandbagcircle.png
+60
rubble.png
+20
heavy_melee.png
+140
long_ranged.png
+160
sandbagcircle.png
+80
rubble.png
+40
unit_ability_dug_in.png

Dug in
armyuniticons_90x90_surrogate_soldier.jpg

Surrogate Soldier		 Arctic Future
short_ranged.png

Ranged Unit		 9200 140 130 10 18
light_melee.png
+140
fast.png
+120
sandbagcircle.png
+80
house.png
+60
light_melee.png
+140
fast.png
+120
sandbagcircle.png
+60
house.png
+40
unit_ability_dug_in.png

Dug in
contact.png

Contact!

Oceanic Future

Age Type
rank.png
attack.png
defense.png
range.png
movement.png
attack.png

Bonus
defense.png

Bonus 		Skills
armyuniticons_90x90_crab_mech.jpg

C.R.A.B. Mech		 Oceanic Future
heavy_melee.png

Heavy Unit		 11330 210 130 7 20
fast.png
+80
short_ranged.png
+60
hills.png
+60
rubble.png
+50
fast.png
+80
short_ranged.png
+60
sandbagcircle.png
+80
reactive_armor.png

Reactive Armor
blast.png

Blast
armyuniticons_90x90_OceanicFuture_champion.jpg

Champion (Oceanic Future)		 Oceanic Future
heavy_melee.png

Heavy Unit		 16000 190 160 10 22
fast.png
+70
short_ranged.png
+100
plain.png
+60
fast.png
+70
short_ranged.png
+100
plain.png
+70
chivalry.png

Chivalry
call_of_duty.png

Call of Duty
armyuniticons_90x90_gliders.jpg

Gliders		 Oceanic Future
fast.png

Fast Unit		 9270 200 120 8 30
short_ranged.png
+140
long_ranged.png
+140
rocks.png
+70
house.png
+40
short_ranged.png
+140
long_ranged.png
+140
rocks.png
+70
forest.png
+45
swarm.png

Swarm
flying.png

Flying
armyuniticons_90x90_hydroelectric_eel.jpg

Hydroelectric Eel		 Oceanic Future
fast.png

Fast Unit		 9270 180 150 10 35
short_ranged.png
+160
long_ranged.png
+150
rocks.png
+70
house.png
+40
short_ranged.png
+160
long_ranged.png
+150
rocks.png
+70
forest.png
+45
stealth.png

Stealth
heat.png

Heat
armyuniticons_90x90_manta.jpg

Manta		 Oceanic Future
light_melee.png

Light Unit		 7360 190 170 9 24
heavy_melee.png
+150
fast.png
+140
hills.png
+70
heavy_melee.png
+150
fast.png
+140
forest.png
+50
rubble.png
+40
poison.png

Poison
contact.png

Contact!
armyuniticons_90x90_medusa.jpg

Medusa		 Oceanic Future
long_ranged.png

Artillery Unit		 9270 210 140 50 0
light_melee.png
+150
heavy_melee.png
+180
plain.png
+50
light_melee.png
+150
heavy_melee.png
+180
rocks.png
+30
rapid_deployment.png

Rapid Deployment
blast.png

Blast
armyuniticons_90x90_nautilus.jpg

Nautilus		 Oceanic Future
short_ranged.png

Ranged Unit		 9270 150 140 12 22
light_melee.png
+140
long_ranged.png
+140
sandbagcircle.png
+70
house.png
+40
light_melee.png
+140
long_ranged.png
+140
sandbagcircle.png
+70
house.png
+50
force_field.png

Force Field
armyuniticons_90x90_octopod.jpg

Octopod		 Oceanic Future
heavy_melee.png

Heavy Unit		 10300 180 220 10 20
fast.png
+120
short_ranged.png
+60
hills.png
+60
rubble.png
+50
fast.png
+120
short_ranged.png
+60
plain.png
+80
forest.png
+80
frenzy.png

Frenzy
armyuniticons_90x90_scimitar.jpg

Scimitar		 Oceanic Future
light_melee.png

Light Unit		 9270 180 200 1 35
heavy_melee.png
+140
fast.png
+160
rocks.png
+70
house.png
+40
heavy_melee.png
+140
fast.png
+160
rocks.png
+70
forest.png
+45
dragon_breath.png

Dragon Breath
armyuniticons_90x90_sub_cruiser.jpg

Sub Cruiser		 Oceanic Future
short_ranged.png

Ranged Unit		 10300 150 140 12 22
light_melee.png
+130
long_ranged.png
+150
plain.png
+75
light_melee.png
+130
long_ranged.png
+150
bushes.png
+60
forest.png
+65
unit_ability_dug_in.png

Dug in
contact.png

Contact!
armyuniticons_90x90_turturret.jpg

Turturret		 Oceanic Future
long_ranged.png

Artillery Unit		 8280 170 160 20 10
light_melee.png
+120
heavy_melee.png
+160
plain.png
+50
light_melee.png
+120
heavy_melee.png
+160
rocks.png
+30
mortar.png

Mortar

Virtual Future

Age Type
rank.png
attack.png
defense.png
range.png
movement.png
attack.png

Bonus
defense.png

Bonus 		Skills
armyuniticons_90x90_augmented_samurai.jpg

Augmented Samurai		 Virtual Future
light_melee.png

Light Unit		 12000 280 220 1 30
heavy_melee.png
+250
fast.png
+200
plain.png
+40
heavy_melee.png
+250
fast.png
+200
rocks.png
+80
reactive_armor.png

Reactive Armor
contact.png

Contact!
armyuniticons_90x90_VirtualFuture_champion.jpg

Champion (Virtual Future)		 Virtual Future
heavy_melee.png

Heavy Unit		 17000 240 210 10 22
fast.png
+120
short_ranged.png
+150
plain.png
+80
fast.png
+120
short_ranged.png
+150
plain.png
+90
chivalry.png

Chivalry
call_of_duty.png

Call of Duty
armyuniticons_90x90_ninja.jpg

Ninja		 Virtual Future
short_ranged.png

Ranged Unit		 12000 290 220 8 20
light_melee.png
+240
long_ranged.png
+180
rocks.png
+50
forest.png
+50
light_melee.png
+240
long_ranged.png
+180
swamp.png
+90
rapid_deployment.png

Rapid Deployment
stealth.png

Stealth
armyuniticons_90x90_rocket_troop.jpg

Rocket Troop		 Virtual Future
long_ranged.png

Artillery Unit		 12000 300 200 24 12
light_melee.png
+250
heavy_melee.png
+200
plain.png
+30
hills.png
+40
light_melee.png
+250
heavy_melee.png
+200
hills.png
+30
mortar.png

Mortar
armyuniticons_90x90_ronin_bot.jpg

Ronin Bot		 Virtual Future
heavy_melee.png

Heavy Unit		 12000 230 250 12 15
fast.png
+170
short_ranged.png
+230
hills.png
+30
fast.png
+170
short_ranged.png
+230
hills.png
+30
force_field.png

Force Field
armyuniticons_90x90_warrior_monk.jpg

Warrior Monk		 Virtual Future
fast.png

Fast Unit		 12000 270 240 1 40
short_ranged.png
+240
long_ranged.png
+200
rocks.png
+60
forest.png
+120
short_ranged.png
+240
long_ranged.png
+200
forest.png
+60
heat.png

Heat
unit_ability_dug_in.png

Dug in

Space Age Mars

Age Type
rank.png
attack.png
defense.png
range.png
movement.png
attack.png

Bonus
defense.png

Bonus 		Skills
armyuniticons_90x90_SpaceAgeMars_champion.jpg

Champion (Space Age Mars)		 Space Age Mars
heavy_melee.png

Heavy Unit		 20000 400 600 10 22
fast.png
+200
short_ranged.png
+250
plain.png
+100
fast.png
+200
short_ranged.png
+250
plain.png
+100
chivalry.png

Chivalry
call_of_duty.png

Call of Duty
armyuniticons_90x90_sentinel.jpg

Sentinel		 Space Age Mars
fast.png

Fast Unit		 15000 550 450 8 30
short_ranged.png
+250
long_ranged.png
+250


short_ranged.png
+250
long_ranged.png
+250


double_damage.png

AR Targeting
flying.png

Flying
armyuniticons_90x90_sniperbot.jpg

Sniperbot		 Space Age Mars
long_ranged.png

Artillery Unit		 15000 600 400 26 14
light_melee.png
+250
heavy_melee.png
+250
hills.png
+100
light_melee.png
+250
heavy_melee.png
+250
hills.png
+50
double_damage.png

AR Targeting
heat.png

Heat
armyuniticons_90x90_space_marine.jpg

Space Marine		 Space Age Mars
light_melee.png

Light Unit		 15000 500 500 1 30
heavy_melee.png
+250
fast.png
+250


heavy_melee.png
+250
fast.png
+250
crater.png
+150
double_damage.png

AR Targeting
dragon_breath.png

Dragon Breath
armyuniticons_90x90_steel_warden.jpg

Steel Warden		 Space Age Mars
heavy_melee.png

Heavy Unit		 15000 400 600 10 18
fast.png
+250
short_ranged.png
+250
rocks.png
+70
fast.png
+250
short_ranged.png
+250
rocks.png
+80
double_damage.png

AR Targeting
force_field.png

Force Field
armyuniticons_90x90_tesla_walker.jpg

Tesla Walker		 Space Age Mars
short_ranged.png

Ranged Unit		 15000 450 550 14 16
light_melee.png
+250
long_ranged.png
+250
rubble.png
+75
light_melee.png
+250
long_ranged.png
+250
rubble.png
+75
double_damage.png

AR Targeting
blast.png

Blast

No Age

Age Type
rank.png
attack.png
defense.png
range.png
movement.png
attack.png

Bonus
defense.png

Bonus 		Skills
armyuniticons_90x90_color_guard.jpg

Color Guard		 No Age
heavy_melee.png

Heavy Unit		 200 11 11 1 12





rally.png

Rally
armyuniticons_90x90_military_drummer.jpg

Military Drummer		 No Age
light_melee.png

Light Unit		 200 10 10 1 14





morale.png

Morale
rally.png

Rally
armyuniticons_90x90_rogue.jpg

Rogue		 No Age
light_melee.png

Light Unit		 200 100 1 1 14





rogue.png

Secret Identity
