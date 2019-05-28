Units List
Contents
Bronze Age
|Age
|Type
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bonus
|
Bonus
|Skills
|
Champion (Bronze Age)
|Bronze Age
|
Fast Unit
|200
|8
|5
|1
|22
|
+3
|
+3
|
Chivalry
Call of Duty
|
Clubman
|Bronze Age
|
Light Unit
|40
|3
|3
|1
|14
|
+2
|
+2
|
|
Horseman
|Bronze Age
|
Fast Unit
|80
|8
|5
|1
|22
|
+3
|
+3
|
|
Slinger
|Bronze Age
|
Ranged Unit
|120
|6
|3
|5
|12
|
+3
+1
|
+3
|
|
Spearfighter
|Bronze Age
|
Light Unit
|90
|7
|7
|1
|14
|
+3
|
+3
+2
+3
|
|
Stone Thrower
|Bronze Age
|
Artillery Unit
|110
|3
|2
|12
|6
|
+3
+1
|
+3
|
|
Warrior
|Bronze Age
|
Heavy Unit
|100
|6
|10
|1
|11
|
+3
|
+3
+2
|
Iron Age
|Age
|Type
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bonus
|
Bonus
|Skills
|
Archer
|Iron Age
|
Ranged Unit
|180
|10
|4
|5
|12
|
+4
+2
|
+4
|
|
Ballista
|Iron Age
|
Artillery Unit
|170
|4
|3
|13
|6
|
+4
+2
|
+4
|
|
Champion (Iron Age)
|Iron Age
|
Fast Unit
|300
|9
|8
|1
|22
|
+4
|
+4
|
Chivalry
Call of Duty
|
Legionnaire
|Iron Age
|
Heavy Unit
|150
|8
|13
|1
|11
|
+4
|
+4
+4
|
|
Mounted Warrior
|Iron Age
|
Fast Unit
|120
|9
|8
|1
|22
|
+4
|
+4
|
|
Soldier
|Iron Age
|
Light Unit
|140
|9
|9
|1
|16
|
+4
|
+4
+3
+4
|
Early Middle Ages
|Age
|Type
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bonus
|
Bonus
|Skills
|
Armored Infantry
|Early Middle Ages
|
Heavy Unit
|230
|12
|18
|1
|11
|
+5
|
+5
+5
|
|
Barbarian
|Early Middle Ages
|
Heavy Unit
|320
|10
|6
|1
|14
|
+3
+3
|
+3
+3
|
Last Stand
|
Barbarian Slinger
|Early Middle Ages
|
Ranged Unit
|280
|6
|3
|5
|14
|
+3
+3
|
+3
+3
|
Last Stand
|
Catapult
|Early Middle Ages
|
Artillery Unit
|250
|6
|3
|13
|6
|
+5
+3
|
+5
|
|
Champion (Early Middle Ages)
|Early Middle Ages
|
Fast Unit
|450
|12
|13
|1
|22
|
+5
|
+5
|
Chivalry
Call of Duty
|
Heavy Cavalry
|Early Middle Ages
|
Fast Unit
|180
|12
|13
|1
|22
|
+5
|
+5
|
|
Mercenary
|Early Middle Ages
|
Light Unit
|210
|13
|13
|1
|16
|
+5
|
+5
+3
+5
|
|
Mounted Archer
|Early Middle Ages
|
Ranged Unit
|280
|9
|8
|5
|22
|
+5
+3
|
+5
|
High Middle Ages
|Age
|Type
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bonus
|
Bonus
|Skills
|
Berserker
|High Middle Ages
|
Light Unit
|320
|20
|16
|1
|16
|
+6
|
+6
+4
+6
|
|
Champion (High Middle Ages)
|High Middle Ages
|
Fast Unit
|700
|19
|17
|1
|24
|
+6
|
+6
|
Chivalry
Call of Duty
|
Crossbowman
|High Middle Ages
|
Ranged Unit
|420
|20
|10
|5
|12
|
+6
+3
|
+6
|
|
Heavy Infantry
|High Middle Ages
|
Heavy Unit
|350
|16
|26
|1
|12
|
+6
|
+6
+6
|
|
Knight
|High Middle Ages
|
Fast Unit
|280
|16
|17
|1
|24
|
+6
|
+6
|
Chivalry
|
Trebuchet
|High Middle Ages
|
Artillery Unit
|390
|9
|4
|14
|6
|
+6
+3
|
+6
|
Late Middle Ages
|Age
|Type
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bonus
|
Bonus
|Skills
|
Cannon
|Late Middle Ages
|
Artillery Unit
|550
|13
|4
|12
|6
|
+7
+4
|
+7
|
Dug in
|
Champion (Late Middle Ages)
|Late Middle Ages
|
Fast Unit
|1000
|25
|25
|1
|24
|
+7
|
+7
|
Chivalry
Call of Duty
|
Great Sword Warrior
|Late Middle Ages
|
Light Unit
|450
|25
|25
|1
|16
|
+7
|
+7
+4
+7
|
|
Heavy Knight
|Late Middle Ages
|
Fast Unit
|400
|22
|25
|1
|24
|
+7
|
+7
|
Chivalry
|
Imperial Guard
|Late Middle Ages
|
Heavy Unit
|500
|23
|33
|1
|12
|
+7
|
+7
+7
|
|
Longbow Archer
|Late Middle Ages
|
Ranged Unit
|600
|24
|12
|6
|12
|
+7
+4
|
+7
|
Colonial Age
|Age
|Type
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bonus
|
Bonus
|Skills
|
Champion (Colonial Age)
|Colonial Age
|
Fast Unit
|1500
|28
|40
|1
|24
|
+10
|
+10
|
Chivalry
Call of Duty
|
Dragoon
|Colonial Age
|
Fast Unit
|600
|28
|40
|1
|24
|
+10
|
+10
|
|
Field Gun
|Colonial Age
|
Artillery Unit
|830
|14
|6
|15
|8
|
+10
+6
|
+10
|
Dug in
|
Grenadier
|Colonial Age
|
Heavy Unit
|750
|28
|40
|2
|12
|
+10
|
+10
+10
|
|
Musketeer
|Colonial Age
|
Ranged Unit
|900
|30
|18
|7
|12
|
+10
+6
|
+10
|
|
Ranger
|Colonial Age
|
Light Unit
|680
|35
|35
|1
|16
|
+10
|
+10
+7
+10
|
Stealth
Industrial Age
|Age
|Type
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bonus
|
Bonus
|Skills
|
Brave Warrior
|Industrial Age
|
Light Unit
|900
|20
|24
|1
|16
|
+8
|
+8
+6
|
Last Stand
|
Breech Loader
|Industrial Age
|
Artillery Unit
|1270
|18
|9
|15
|8
|
+15
+9
|
+15
|
Dug in
|
Champion (Industrial Age)
|Industrial Age
|
Fast Unit
|2300
|40
|40
|1
|24
|
+15
|
+15
|
Chivalry
Call of Duty
|
Howitzer
|Industrial Age
|
Heavy Unit
|1150
|35
|35
|6
|10
|
+15
|
+15
+14
|
Blast
|
Jaeger Infantry
|Industrial Age
|
Light Unit
|1040
|28
|37
|6
|16
|
+15
|
+15
+10
+14
|
Stealth
|
Lancer
|Industrial Age
|
Fast Unit
|920
|40
|40
|1
|24
|
+15
|
+15
|
|
Mounted Brave
|Industrial Age
|
Ranged Unit
|680
|16
|14
|4
|22
|
+8
+6
|
+8
|
Last Stand
|
Rifleman
|Industrial Age
|
Ranged Unit
|1380
|38
|25
|8
|12
|
+15
+9
|
+15
|
Progressive Era
|Age
|Type
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bonus
|
Bonus
|Skills
|
Armored Car
|Progressive Era
|
Fast Unit
|1360
|45
|50
|9
|26
|
+25
|
+25
+15
|
|
Champion (Progressive Era)
|Progressive Era
|
Fast Unit
|3400
|45
|50
|9
|26
|
+25
|
+25
+15
|
Chivalry
Call of Duty
|
Conscript
|Progressive Era
|
Light Unit
|1700
|40
|48
|9
|16
|
+10
+25
+10
|
+10
+25
+25
+10
|
Close Quarters
|
Rapid Fire Cannon
|Progressive Era
|
Artillery Unit
|1530
|23
|12
|15
|10
|
+25
+25
+12
|
+25
+25
|
Dug in
|
Sniper
|Progressive Era
|
Ranged Unit
|1870
|30
|30
|12
|18
|
+50
|
+50
+20
+40
|
Dug in
|
Tank
|Progressive Era
|
Heavy Unit
|2040
|30
|60
|9
|14
|
+50
+50
|
+50
+50
|
Modern Era
|Age
|Type
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bonus
|
Bonus
|Skills
|
Battle Tank
|Modern Era
|
Heavy Unit
|2600
|45
|65
|10
|20
|
+55
+55
|
+55
+55
|
|
Bazooka Team
|Modern Era
|
Light Unit
|2340
|70
|45
|7
|14
|
+35
+25
+20
|
+35
+25
+25
+20
|
Dug in
|
Champion (Modern Era)
|Modern Era
|
Fast Unit
|5200
|60
|60
|9
|24
|
+10
+30
|
+10
+30
+10
|
Chivalry
Call of Duty
|
Mechanized Artillery
|Modern Era
|
Artillery Unit
|2860
|32
|35
|16
|16
|
+20
+20
+15
|
+20
+20
|
|
Mechanized Infantry
|Modern Era
|
Fast Unit
|2080
|60
|60
|9
|24
|
+10
+30
|
+10
+30
+10
|
|
Paratrooper
|Modern Era
|
Ranged Unit
|3120
|48
|48
|9
|18
|
+25
+40
+25
+25
|
+25
+40
+20
+40
|
Rapid Deployment
Stealth
Postmodern Era
|Age
|Type
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bonus
|
Bonus
|Skills
|
Champion (Postmodern Era)
|Postmodern Era
|
Heavy Unit
|8000
|75
|65
|10
|28
|
+40
+40
|
+40
+40
+25
|
Chivalry
Call of Duty
|
Commando
|Postmodern Era
|
Light Unit
|3600
|80
|55
|7
|18
|
+40
+40
+25
|
+40
+40
+50
+25
|
Close Quarters
Stealth
|
IFV
|Postmodern Era
|
Fast Unit
|3200
|75
|65
|10
|28
|
+40
+40
|
+40
+40
+25
|
|
MG Team
|Postmodern Era
|
Ranged Unit
|4800
|70
|55
|10
|14
|
+35
+35
+25
+35
|
+35
+35
+25
+35
|
Contact!
Dug in
|
Rocket Artillery
|Postmodern Era
|
Artillery Unit
|4400
|45
|35
|18
|16
|
+35
+25
|
+35
+25
|
|
Universal Tank
|Postmodern Era
|
Heavy Unit
|4000
|80
|75
|10
|22
|
+65
+65
+15
|
+65
+65
|
Contemporary Era
|Age
|Type
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bonus
|
Bonus
|Skills
|
Anti-Aircraft Vehicle
|Contemporary Era
|
Ranged Unit
|4160
|90
|80
|10
|24
|
+60
+80
+25
|
+60
+80
+25
|
Contact!
|
Assault Tank
|Contemporary Era
|
Heavy Unit
|5200
|105
|90
|10
|22
|
+30
+65
+20
|
+30
+65
|
Reactive Armor
|
Attack Helicopter
|Contemporary Era
|
Fast Unit
|5720
|120
|100
|10
|28
|
+40
|
+40
|
Flying
|
Champion (Contemporary Era)
|Contemporary Era
|
Heavy Unit
|10000
|105
|125
|10
|22
|
+35
+70
+30
|
+35
+70
|
Chivalry
Call of Duty
|
Missile Artillery
|Contemporary Era
|
Artillery Unit
|6240
|50
|70
|18
|16
|
+25
+10
|
+25
+10
|
MIRV
One-Shot
|
Strike Team
|Contemporary Era
|
Light Unit
|4680
|100
|80
|9
|18
|
+20
+60
+35
|
+20
+60
+60
+35
|
Rapid Deployment
Stealth
Tomorrow Era
|Age
|Type
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bonus
|
Bonus
|Skills
|
Anti-Materiel Sniper
|Tomorrow Era
|
Ranged Unit
|5200
|100
|70
|16
|20
|
+60
+90
+40
+20
|
+60
+90
+40
+20
|
Dug in
|
Champion (Tomorrow Era)
|Tomorrow Era
|
Heavy Unit
|12000
|140
|130
|10
|22
|
+50
+90
+40
|
+50
+90
+50
|
Chivalry
Call of Duty
|
Combat Drone
|Tomorrow Era
|
Fast Unit
|7150
|155
|90
|11
|30
|
+60
+10
|
+60
+10
|
Flying
|
Microwave Blaster
|Tomorrow Era
|
Artillery Unit
|6500
|70
|85
|12
|24
|
+60
+20
+30
|
+60
+20
+30
|
Heat
Blast
|
Stealth Tank
|Tomorrow Era
|
Heavy Unit
|7800
|120
|105
|7
|20
|
+30
+50
|
+30
+50
|
Stealth
|
Ultra AP
|Tomorrow Era
|
Light Unit
|5850
|110
|80
|7
|16
|
+60
+50
+20
+40
|
+60
+50
+30
+40
|
Rapid Deployment
Contact!
The Future
|Age
|Type
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bonus
|
Bonus
|Skills
|
Champion (The Future)
|The Future
|
Heavy Unit
|14000
|160
|145
|10
|22
|
+60
+100
+50
|
+60
+100
+60
|
Chivalry
Call of Duty
|
Drone Swarm
|The Future
|
Fast Unit
|6480
|170
|110
|1
|18
|
+100
+150
+40
|
+100
+150
+50
+100
|
Flying
Rapid Deployment
|
Exoskeleton Soldier
|The Future
|
Light Unit
|7290
|120
|105
|10
|20
|
+80
+100
+50
+30
|
+80
+100
+50
+30
|
Blast
Close Quarters
|
Hover Tank
|The Future
|
Heavy Unit
|8910
|120
|120
|12
|15
|
+20
+100
|
+20
+100
|
Force Field
Stealth
|
Rail Gun
|The Future
|
Artillery Unit
|9720
|160
|140
|20
|6
|
+80
+120
+50
|
+80
+120
+40
|
Recharge
Power Shot
|
Satellite Spotter
|The Future
|
Ranged Unit
|8100
|80
|100
|14
|22
|
+140
+70
|
+140
+70
|
Heat
Arctic Future
|Age
|Type
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bonus
|
Bonus
|Skills
|
Battle Fortress
|Arctic Future
|
Heavy Unit
|10120
|150
|150
|12
|20
|
+70
+50
+30
+30
|
+70
+50
+40
+20
|
Reactive Armor
|
Behemoth
|Arctic Future
|
Heavy Unit
|11040
|200
|120
|12
|12
|
+100
+60
+40
+50
|
+100
+60
+40
+50
|
Stealth
Force Field
|
Champion (Arctic Future)
|Arctic Future
|
Heavy Unit
|15000
|180
|160
|10
|22
|
+70
+100
+60
|
+70
+100
+70
|
Chivalry
Call of Duty
|
Dragon Drone
|Arctic Future
|
Light Unit
|9200
|110
|130
|1
|32
|
+100
+120
+40
|
+100
+120
+60
+40
|
Flying
Dragon Breath
|
Plasma Artillery
|Arctic Future
|
Artillery Unit
|7360
|180
|140
|20
|14
|
+140
+100
+50
|
+140
+100
+60
+40
|
Heat
Blast
|
Recon Raider
|Arctic Future
|
Fast Unit
|8280
|180
|100
|8
|36
|
+140
+160
+60
+20
|
+140
+160
+80
+40
|
Dug in
|
Surrogate Soldier
|Arctic Future
|
Ranged Unit
|9200
|140
|130
|10
|18
|
+140
+120
+80
+60
|
+140
+120
+60
+40
|
Dug in
Contact!
Oceanic Future
|Age
|Type
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bonus
|
Bonus
|Skills
|
C.R.A.B. Mech
|Oceanic Future
|
Heavy Unit
|11330
|210
|130
|7
|20
|
+80
+60
+60
+50
|
+80
+60
+80
|
Reactive Armor
Blast
|
Champion (Oceanic Future)
|Oceanic Future
|
Heavy Unit
|16000
|190
|160
|10
|22
|
+70
+100
+60
|
+70
+100
+70
|
Chivalry
Call of Duty
|
Gliders
|Oceanic Future
|
Fast Unit
|9270
|200
|120
|8
|30
|
+140
+140
+70
+40
|
+140
+140
+70
+45
|
Swarm
Flying
|
Hydroelectric Eel
|Oceanic Future
|
Fast Unit
|9270
|180
|150
|10
|35
|
+160
+150
+70
+40
|
+160
+150
+70
+45
|
Stealth
Heat
|
Manta
|Oceanic Future
|
Light Unit
|7360
|190
|170
|9
|24
|
+150
+140
+70
|
+150
+140
+50
+40
|
Poison
Contact!
|
Medusa
|Oceanic Future
|
Artillery Unit
|9270
|210
|140
|50
|0
|
+150
+180
+50
|
+150
+180
+30
|
Rapid Deployment
Blast
|
Nautilus
|Oceanic Future
|
Ranged Unit
|9270
|150
|140
|12
|22
|
+140
+140
+70
+40
|
+140
+140
+70
+50
|
Force Field
|
Octopod
|Oceanic Future
|
Heavy Unit
|10300
|180
|220
|10
|20
|
+120
+60
+60
+50
|
+120
+60
+80
+80
|
Frenzy
|
Scimitar
|Oceanic Future
|
Light Unit
|9270
|180
|200
|1
|35
|
+140
+160
+70
+40
|
+140
+160
+70
+45
|
Dragon Breath
|
Sub Cruiser
|Oceanic Future
|
Ranged Unit
|10300
|150
|140
|12
|22
|
+130
+150
+75
|
+130
+150
+60
+65
|
Dug in
Contact!
|
Turturret
|Oceanic Future
|
Artillery Unit
|8280
|170
|160
|20
|10
|
+120
+160
+50
|
+120
+160
+30
|
Mortar
Virtual Future
|Age
|Type
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bonus
|
Bonus
|Skills
|
Augmented Samurai
|Virtual Future
|
Light Unit
|12000
|280
|220
|1
|30
|
+250
+200
+40
|
+250
+200
+80
|
Reactive Armor
Contact!
|
Champion (Virtual Future)
|Virtual Future
|
Heavy Unit
|17000
|240
|210
|10
|22
|
+120
+150
+80
|
+120
+150
+90
|
Chivalry
Call of Duty
|
Ninja
|Virtual Future
|
Ranged Unit
|12000
|290
|220
|8
|20
|
+240
+180
+50
+50
|
+240
+180
+90
|
Rapid Deployment
Stealth
|
Rocket Troop
|Virtual Future
|
Artillery Unit
|12000
|300
|200
|24
|12
|
+250
+200
+30
+40
|
+250
+200
+30
|
Mortar
|
Ronin Bot
|Virtual Future
|
Heavy Unit
|12000
|230
|250
|12
|15
|
+170
+230
+30
|
+170
+230
+30
|
Force Field
|
Warrior Monk
|Virtual Future
|
Fast Unit
|12000
|270
|240
|1
|40
|
+240
+200
+60
+120
|
+240
+200
+60
|
Heat
Dug in
Space Age Mars
|Age
|Type
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bonus
|
Bonus
|Skills
|
Champion (Space Age Mars)
|Space Age Mars
|
Heavy Unit
|20000
|400
|600
|10
|22
|
+200
+250
+100
|
+200
+250
+100
|
Chivalry
Call of Duty
|
Sentinel
|Space Age Mars
|
Fast Unit
|15000
|550
|450
|8
|30
|
+250
+250
|
+250
+250
|
AR Targeting
Flying
|
Sniperbot
|Space Age Mars
|
Artillery Unit
|15000
|600
|400
|26
|14
|
+250
+250
+100
|
+250
+250
+50
|
AR Targeting
Heat
|
Space Marine
|Space Age Mars
|
Light Unit
|15000
|500
|500
|1
|30
|
+250
+250
|
+250
+250
+150
|
AR Targeting
Dragon Breath
|
Steel Warden
|Space Age Mars
|
Heavy Unit
|15000
|400
|600
|10
|18
|
+250
+250
+70
|
+250
+250
+80
|
AR Targeting
Force Field
|
Tesla Walker
|Space Age Mars
|
Ranged Unit
|15000
|450
|550
|14
|16
|
+250
+250
+75
|
+250
+250
+75
|
AR Targeting
Blast
No Age
|Age
|Type
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bonus
|
Bonus
|Skills
|
Color Guard
|No Age
|
Heavy Unit
|200
|11
|11
|1
|12
|
|
|
Rally
|
Military Drummer
|No Age
|
Light Unit
|200
|10
|10
|1
|14
|
|
|
Morale
Rally
|
Rogue
|No Age
|
Light Unit
|200
|100
|1
|1
|14
|
|
|
Secret Identity